Moventis PNS secured 510(k) clearance from the US FDA in September last year. (Credit: Rupert B. from Pixabay)

Private consortium Pain Specialists Group has acquired the peripheral pain nerve stimulator franchise, dubbed Moventis PNS, from Micron Medical for an undisclosed sum.

Moventis PNS is said to be the world’s smallest implantable and drug-free peripheral pain nerve stimulator.

In September last year, Moventis PNS secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the company, the device has achieved significant commercial uptake during its initial launch phase.

The Micron device is only 7 cm long and provides power levels up to 23.3 mA.

Micron Medical founder Laura Perryman said: “With the resources and focus that the Pain Specialists Group can bring to bear in the peripheral pain industry, we are confident we have identified the right team to further advance this promising therapeutic platform in the marketplace and provide additional patients access to this innovative treatment option.”

The divestment of Moventis PNS allowed Micron Medical to establish itself as a specialty urology-focused company.

It will also help focus on securing FDA approval for its minimally invasive and microtechnology neurostimulator Protect PNS that is designed to treat overactive bladder (OAB).

OAB is a clinical condition, which takes place when the bladder muscle contracts involuntarily. It may result in symptoms such as urinary urgency and nocturia.

At present, Protect PNS is being assessed for the treatment of OAB and is under regulatory review for market approval by the FDA.

Micron Medical is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of wireless and minimally invasive electroceutical device solutions.