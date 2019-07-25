oVio Technologies, a biometric dimensional imagery technologies provider, has partnered with AVRA Medical Robotics, a provider of medical robotic solutions, to boost autonomous robotic development in the medical industry.

Image: AVRA would use the imaging technology to ‘robotize’ a broad range of medical procedures. Photo: Courtesy of oVio Technologies.

Under the new partnership, AVRA is set to use oVio’s imaging technology to assist the development of its unique Instrument Guidance System (AIGS).

The 360-degree dimensional imaging technology developed by oVio is claimed to offer precise navigation and accurate targeting to robotic medical and aesthetic procedures.

AVRA would use the imaging technology to ‘robotize’ a broad range of medical procedures including biopsies, tissue targeting, neurological repair, and internal organ procedures, that are currently being performed by human hands.

oVio said that its innovative 2D and 3D imaging platform includes 360-degree, high-definition camera that work with machine learning algorithms and neural networks, to create comprehensive 3D models of human subjects.

In addition, the image files enhance the capabilities of image-centric computer vision, machine learning and AI technologies. oVio’s technology is also being used in identification management systems and entertainment media.

oVio Technologies CEO George Rebensdorf said: “The aging population is rapidly increasing, while the number of medical specialists is on a serious decline – making the necessity of finding solutions to this specialist shortage vital.

“By partnering with AVRA, we aim to help its medical robotics team implement to create a fully autonomous surgical robot that can see and understand the nuances of the human body and help alleviate the need for many specialists.”

Recently, oVio has partnered with OrangeTwist, a network of aesthetic treatment centres, to offer its 360-degree dimensional imaging technology for the OrangeTwist’s Newport Beach and South Bay locations.

Under the partnership, OrangeTwist is expected to leverage the imaging technology for all treatment consultations, to facilitate patients experience treatments in a new and realistic way.

oVio said that its patented dimensional imaging technology includes a high-resolution camera that rotates around the patient in 12 seconds and produces a 360-degree video of the patient in full dimension.

In addition, the technology is capable of producing accurate 3D files, for precise recording of client results. It displays the results side by side, enabling clients to clearly see the results of their procedures.