FITBONE intramedullary lengthening system for lengthening of the femur and tibia bones

Orthofix Medical, a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healing products, today announced an asset purchase agreement with Wittenstein SE, a privately-held German-based company, to acquire assets associated with the FITBONE® intramedullary lengthening system for limb lengthening of the femur and tibia bones.

Additionally, the transaction brings other potential applications of the technology, which are in preliminary development, including the FITSPINE® system for early onset scoliosis. Terms of the agreement include $18 million in cash closing consideration and a manufacturing supply contract with Wittenstein SE.

“Founded 40 years ago as an extremity fixation company, Orthofix has a long history of cutting-edge solutions to treat patients born with limb discrepancies,” said Orthofix President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Serbousek. “The addition of the FITBONE intramedullary lengthening system further rounds out our limb reconstruction offerings and is well aligned with our strategy of investing in innovative products to drive growth within our core businesses.”

The FITBONE system consists of an intramedullary lengthening nail that is surgically implanted in the bone through a minimally invasive procedure, an external control set that manages the distraction process, and the FITBONE app that supports the patient throughout the limb lengthening treatment. Over 3,500 cases in more than 15 countries have been performed with the FITBONE system.

With the addition of the FITBONE system, Orthofix becomes the only orthopedic company that offers a comprehensive portfolio of both internal and external fixation solutions for limb reconstruction. The FITBONE system will augment Orthofix’s current deformity and limb reconstruction offerings that include the TL-HEX™ computer-assisted ring fixation system for external limb lengthening and the eight-Plate Guided Growth System™ for correcting angular growth deformities in pediatric patients.

“We are proud that we could bring a product such as the FITBONE intramedullary lengthening system to the market to help people in need of limb lengthening,” said Dr. Bertram Hoffmann, Chief Executive Officer of Wittenstein SE. “It has long been our goal to increase global availability. We are pleased that through Orthofix, more surgeons and their patients will have access to this innovative technology that can make a huge difference in an individual’s quality of life.”

The FITBONE intramedullary lengthening system is available in the U.S. under a U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance and in European Countries under a CE Mark approval. The acquisition is anticipated to close by the end of the first quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Orthofix does not expect the transaction to be material to 2020 net sales. More information regarding this announcement will be made available during the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results call.

