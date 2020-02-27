The new VITROS XT 3400 Chemistry System will simultaneously perform two tests ordered together on one VITROS XT MicroSlide

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics launched VITROS XT 3400 Chemistry System. (Credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures)

US-based diagnostics firm Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has launched VITROS XT 3400 Chemistry System, to enhance its VITROS XT Solutions, a comprehensive suite of solutions for diagnostics labs.

VITROS XT Solutions, with the new VITROS XT 3400 Chemistry System and the VITROS XT 7600 Integrated System with new XT MicroSlides, will offer consistent, fast, accurate and reliable results, said the company.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics chief executive officer Chris Smith said: “Because Every Test is a Life, we make patient care our passion at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

“Driven by this, we work diligently to ensure the world’s labs are best equipped to partner with clinicians and medical teams to provide consistently fast, accurate results that help them confidently diagnose, monitor and treat their patients.”

Ortho secured CE Mark approval for VITROS XT 3400 Chemistry System

The new VITROS XT 3400 Chemistry System, similar to the VITROS XT 7600 Integrated System, would simultaneously perform two tests ordered together on one VITROS XT MicroSlide.

VITROS XT MicroSlide is a multi-layered slide in the size of a postage-stamp, which filters out lipids and proteins to avoid the drop in quality of results, and offers superior throughput than other available slides. It allows for a lowest sample volume of 2.7μl.

The double assay processing is said to offer a 25% faster turnaround time on a common panel of assays, taking an average of 7.5min processing time, compared to other options, which would take around 10min.

Ortho said that its newly launched VITROS XT 3400 Chemistry System has been granted CE Mark approval, and is available for purchase in various countries.

Ortho clinical labs product portfolio head Piper Antimarino said: “Like many industries, the diagnostic space is under constant pressure to do more with less, and often, that starts in the lab, the hub of the health care journey.

“Our team has spent countless hours speaking with lab directors and decision makers across hospitals, health care systems, and emergency departments to truly understand their realities and challenges. We are proud to introduce industry-changing products like our VITROS XT Solutions designed to help them succeed by driving efficiencies, reducing costs and improving patient outcomes.”