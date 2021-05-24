The new antibody tests will allow health care teams to differentiate the cause of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2

The new antibody tests are processed on Ortho’s VITROS systems. (Credit: PIRO4D from Pixabay)

In vitro diagnostics company Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has introduced new quantitative Covid-19 IgG antibody and a total Covid-19 nucleocapsid antibody tests.

The new antibody tests, which are processed on Ortho’s VITROS systems, have been designed to support health care teams differentiate the cause of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

According to the company, the VITROS Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG Quantitative Antibody test is developed to offer numerical values calibrated to the World Health Organisation (WHO) International Standard.

Ortho’s new IgG quantitative test facilitates the qualitative and quantitative measurement of IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum and plasma with maximum specificity.

The new VITROS Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total Nucleocapsid Antibody test is designed for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid antibodies in patients who were infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics chief innovation officer Dr Chockalingam Palaniappan said: “We continue learn new things about the SARS-CoV-2 virus each day and Ortho is dedicated to equipping labs with highly accurate solutions that help them tackle both the present-day and future challenges of this ongoing pandemic.”

The company claims that it is the only company that provides laboratories in the US a quantitative test in combination with a nucleocapsid test.

It has applied for an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its COVID-19 quantitative antibody test test from the FDA.

Ortho is also seeking EUA for its VITROS Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total Nucleocapsid Antibody test.

In March this year, Ortho secured CE mark approval for semi-quantitative Covid-19 total and IgG antibody tests.

The assays help in eliminating the need for repeat testing and improve lab workflow.