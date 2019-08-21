Orexo believes that the fully-automated digital therapy can become a valuable addition to existing treatment plans

Image: Orexo and GAIA have collaborated to develop new digital therapy for opioid use disorder. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Orexo has collaborated with GAIA for the development and commercialisation of new digital therapy (DTx) to treat opioid use disorder (OUD).

Under the deal, Orexo will take responsibility for the clinical development, regulatory approval and commercialisation of the new digital therapy.

The new DTx is expected to be introduced in the US in 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

As per terms of the agreement, GAIA is eligible to secure royalties, milestone payments and financial compensation during the development phase.

Orexo CEO and president Nikolaj Sørensen said: “GAIA’s technology and expertise in digital therapeutics are impressive and makes them an ideal partner for Orexo to develop this new treatment. I am convinced that DTx will become an integral and natural part of addiction treatment in the future.”

New digital therapy for opioid use disorder

GAIA’s technology platform broca will power OXD-01 digital therapy. The broca has played a major role in the development of over 70 products and was tested on more than 10,000 patients during clinical trials to date.

The broca, which is based on an artificial intelligence (AI)-expert system, involves users in individualised and simulated 1:1 interactions. It also guides patients step-by-step to achieve specific goals and therapeutic targets.

The individualisation of products are said to have a significant positive impact on patients’ treatment outcomes during both multiple clinical trials and actual treatment in various healthcare settings and indications across the globe.

GAIA’s broca platform holds capacity to run the individualised products on nearly all web compatible devices, including virtual reality applications.

GAIA CEO and founder Dr Mario Weiss said: Orexo brings everything to the table we are looking for in a partnership for digital therapeutics: comprehensive expertise in the field, focus on evidence and science, and last but not least a dedicated, committed team that is open for innovation.”

