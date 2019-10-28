GENIUS X has been designed to help users brush for the right amount of time, avoiding too much pressure regardless of their individual brushing style

Image: Oral-B launches GENIUS X with artificial intelligence power toothbrush. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

Oral-B, a dental products brand of Procter & Gamble, has introduced GENIUS X, featuring Artificial Intelligence for consumers to improve every day brushing.

Oral-B provides manual and electric toothbrushes, oral irrigators and interdental products including dental floss. Its AI enabled GENIUS X has been designed to help users brush for the right amount of time, avoiding too much pressure regardless of their individual brushing style.

Procter & Gamble North America Oral Care vice president Carlos De Jesus said: “By deepening our understanding of consumer behavior across 60 countries, Oral-B has been able to design products & experiences that help coach consumers to build healthier brushing behaviors.

“The GENIUS X is just our first, and very big, step into connected oral health. We know that oral hygiene is a gateway to our overall health, and we will continue to innovate devices that help people seamlessly monitor and support their at-home care.”

GENIUS X comes with sensors to monitor pressure

Oral-B said that it has created an algorithm based on more than 2,000 brushing sessions from across the world to gain in-depth understanding of brushing behaviors. The algorithm evaluates the individual brushing styles and guides users to attain better brushing habits.

The data demonstrated that each individual has unique brushing style, and most people use either too much pressure, don’t brush for required time or miss few areas of the mouth, while brushing.

To address this, the company has designed GENIUS X with sensors that monitor pressure, keeps track of brushing time, and detecting the brush’s location and orientation. The data is sent to the Oral-B app, which leverages the GENIUS X AI algorithm to identify in real-time where users are brushing.

Oral-B said that its GENIUS X is the smart power brush that guides users through a connected app, which offers personalised feedback on the regions of the mouth that require additional attention.

In addition, the brush features a round brush head resembling professional dentist tools for an optimal clean, and the brush head provides a three-movement combination to remove plaque oscillate, rotate and pulsate.

The smart brush is commercialised in anthracite black, black, orchid purple, sakura pink and white colours, packed in a travel case designed to charge both the brush and a USB device.