AMT offers wound care, ostomy, urological, and tracheostomy programmes to health care providers in the long-term care and post-acute environments

AMT serving residents in more than 6,250 facilities across the US. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

One Equity Partners and The Silverfern Group have acquired wound-care company American Medical Technologies (AMT) for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1994, AMT provides wound care, ostomy, urological, and tracheostomy programmes to health care providers in long-term care and post-acute environments.

The company is said to be an accredited supplier of durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics, and supplies (DMEPOS), as well as a participating medicare part B provider.

AMT channels SVP Julie Rhodovi said: “Forty percent of Medicare beneficiaries have chosen to be involved in a Medicare Advantage plan. To support this choice, we have built extensive collaborations with the managed care organisations.”

AMT provides wound care programmes such as bedside clinical education, advanced dressings, and enabling technologies to enhance clinical and risk management outcomes.

The company supplies a range of products to meet the specific wound care requirements of residents in the facility.

AMT serves more than 6,250 facilities across the US

AMT supplies medicare covered dressings, as well as facilitates appropriate use of dressings over a 30 day period and accepts full assignment for the provided wound care products.

Currently, the firm is serving residents in more than 6,250 facilities across the US and over 250,000 patients per annum.

AMT CEO Sam Muppalla said: “Our Skilled Nursing Home customers, along with the rest of the Long-Term Care industry, are navigating through challenging times brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. This acquisition will secure our ability to serve our customers and afford us the opportunity to create more value for them through innovation.”

