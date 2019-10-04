SnareMaster Plus hybrid hot/cold snare’s unique hexagonal shape and thin wire design allows optimal flexibility and stiffness for accurate placement on tissue and precise cutting ability

The 510(k) cleared Snaremaster Plus provides 2-in-1 hot and cold polypectomy options (Credit: PRNewswire / Olympus)

Olympus, a provider of optical and digital solutions for medical and surgical procedures, has introduced SnareMaster Plus hybrid hot/cold snare in the US.

The SnareMaster Plus will allow the company to cover all procedural applications for polypectomy via its SnareMaster portfolio, which comprises SnareMaster Soft and the SnareMaster Spiral.

With a unique hexagonal shape and thin wire design, SnareMaster Plus is a hybrid hot/cold snare that offers optimal flexibility and stiffness for precise placement on tissue and precise cutting ability.

SnareMaster Plus provides 2-in-1 hot and cold polypectomy options

SnareMaster Plus is a FDA 510(k) cleared device that offers two-in-one hot and cold polypectomy options to avoid the use of two separate snares.

The two-in-one option will help reduce the requirement for device exchange, as well as improve efficiency and economic value in procedure time.

With 0.3mm, the SnareMaster Plus is said to be the thinnest snare wire in the SnareMaster portfolio.

Olympus America Group vice president Kurt Heine said: “Our EndoTherapy line is one of the most exciting of the Olympus businesses today.

“As the company that brought polypectomy to the fore as a viable approach, we are pleased to come full circle with a hybrid snare that provides clinical, cost and time-savings benefits to the procedure room. This is an important device for our customers and their patients.”

In May this year, Olympus Medical Systems introduced a new ESG-150 Electrosurgery Generator, which supplies high frequency electrical current to power multiple endoscopic devices.

Olympus’ new ESG-150 electrosurgery generator provides constant voltage regulation, which that automatically delivers the lowest effective adjusted power output, helping physicians to achieve successful results in standard GI and Pulmonary endoscopic procedures.

Olympus is involved in the development of optical and digital solutions for medical, life sciences and industrial sectors.

Its medical business works with health care professionals to combine its advanced capabilities with their skills to deliver diagnostic, therapeutic and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes and reduce overall costs.