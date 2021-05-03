The H-SteriScope single-use bronchoscopes are designed for use in advanced diagnostic and therapeutic procedures

Olympus expands respiratory portfolio with the launch of its first line of single-use bronchoscopes, the H-SteriScopes. (Credit: PRNewswire / Olympus)

Medical technology company Olympus has expanded its US bronchoscopy portfolio with the introduction of five new single-use bronchoscopes.

The H-SteriScope single-use bronchoscopes, which secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration, are premium endoscopes designed for use in advanced diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

Olympus has collaborated with Veran Medical Technologies and Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument to introduce new H-SteriScope single-use bronchoscopes. Veran Medical Technologies is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Olympus.

Olympus global respiratory business unit general manager and vice president Lynn Ray said: “These premium disposable bronchoscopes give physicians flexibility and choice when convenience and portability are critical factors in care.

“Adding them to our already robust bronchoscopy portfolio aids physicians in achieving faster transitions to diagnosis and treatment for patients.”

H-SteriScope single-use bronchoscopes have been developed for tissue biopsy, foreign body retrieval, and other advanced procedures. It will help clinicians target, diagnose and treat patients while improving workflow and productivity.

Olympus is offering H-SteriScope models ranging from zero to extra with an outer diameter range of 2.2mm to 6.2mm, as well as a working channel range of 1.2mm to 3.2mm.

Its other significant features comparable to traditional bronchoscopes consist of rotary function and tip function.

In November 2019, Olympus announced its corporate strategy and made a commitment to expand its product portfolio with single-use endoscopes to address procedure-specific needs and the requirement for urgent procedure preparation, as well as improved workflow.

Recently, Olympus launched a new cross-functional organisation called the Single-Use Endoscopy unit to boost efforts to develop the commercialisation strategy.

In March this year, Olympus received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its Narrow Band Imaging (NBI) to evaluate the neoplastic potential of colorectal polyps.