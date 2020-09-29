Olympus, a global technology leader in designing and delivering innovative solutions for medical and surgical procedures, announced today the introduction of two new products designed to enhance patient care in endoscopy and surgical imaging by improving procedural workflow: the OEP-6 high-definition printer and the WM-NP3 workstation.

“Olympus has made its name in medical imaging, and as such it makes sense that we should bring our customers complementary solutions to easily organize and transport our powerful imaging equipment as well as print the highest-quality images for a range of important uses in delivering effective and efficient patient care,” said Randy Clark, President, Medical Systems Group, Olympus Corporation of the Americas. “We are pleased to make available important workflow solutions for our customers.”