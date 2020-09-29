The WM-NP3 mobile workstation is an important addition toward improved workflow for nursing staff
Olympus, a global technology leader in designing and delivering innovative solutions for medical and surgical procedures, announced today the introduction of two new products designed to enhance patient care in endoscopy and surgical imaging by improving procedural workflow: the OEP-6 high-definition printer and the WM-NP3 workstation.
“Olympus has made its name in medical imaging, and as such it makes sense that we should bring our customers complementary solutions to easily organize and transport our powerful imaging equipment as well as print the highest-quality images for a range of important uses in delivering effective and efficient patient care,” said Randy Clark, President, Medical Systems Group, Olympus Corporation of the Americas. “We are pleased to make available important workflow solutions for our customers.”
The OEP-6 high-definition printer accurately reproduces HDTV images to produce superb, high-definition prints with excellent quality for endoscopist use during patient or colleague consults as well as detailed record-keeping. Its features and benefits include:
- Fast Printing Output: Even at the highest image quality, the OEP-6 prints out a full-color image in just 29 seconds per sheet (A5 size), or 21 seconds in high-speed mode.
- Digital Printing: The OEP-6 supports data input from PCs and other devices with a USB cable connection and is also compatible with wireless transmission in combination with the Sony UPA-WU10.
- User-Friendly Interface Design: Front panel buttons and layout are designed to best support workflow. A large LCD with simple icons facilitates setup and supports troubleshooting.
- Optimized Color Parameters: With new color parameters, the printer is capable of producing prints that match the color quality of images displayed on the Olympus OEV262H monitor.
The WM-NP3 mobile workstation is an important addition toward improved workflow for nursing staff. The WM-NP3 workstation has been designed to specially support and add value to current and future imaging systems. It features an increased loading capacity, while taking up less floor space and supporting an expanded range of accessories.
Features and benefits of the WM-NP3 workstation include:
- Adjustable Monitor Arms: The WM-NP3 workstation offers two adjustable monitor arms to support a range of compatible monitors. Pan, tilt and swivel functionality provides a large range of motion on either arm, allowing the user to adjust the monitor for ideal viewing.
- Electrical Safety: The workstation is supplied with a separation transformer, and a central on/off switch allows all equipment to be powered up simultaneously.
- Customizability: Dedicated accessories optimize system and procedural efficiency. Sixteen available accessories include the following 11 of new design: Consumable storage holder, suction jar holder, scope pole kit, Irrigation tube holder, drawer unit, sterile water holder, nurses control arm, side shelf, side handles and LED monitor arms.
- Mobile Design: Ergonomically designed handles and twin-wheeled castors allow the workstation to be moved into the ideal location with ease.
- Optimized Cable Management: This workstation offers increased cable capacity and easier access to route and remove cables.
Source: Company Press Release