The new StoneMasterV and VorticCatchV EndoTherapy devices will help improve efficiency in bile duct stone management and retrieval for ERCP

StoneMasterV and VorticCatchV are the two new ERCP stone management devices. (Credit: PRNewswire / Olympus Medical Systems Group)

Olympus has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of two new endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) stone management devices.

The new StoneMasterV and VorticCatchV EndoTherapy devices will help enhance efficiency in bile duct stone management and retrieval for ERCP.

Olympus’ StoneMasterV device serves as a two-in-one solution to enhance performance in endoscopic sphincterotomy and endoscopic papillary balloon dilation before retrieving large stones from the bile duct.

The single device unites an electrosurgical knife called sphincterotome and multi-sizing dilation balloon in one endoscopic device for efficient stone management.

StoneMasterV includes radiopaque and endoscopic center markers that offer better visualization and controlled positioning within the papilla.

The CleverCut coating at the proximal end of the cutting wire enables to reduce damage to the surrounding tissue, while the short wire dilation balloon with the c-channel split offers the physician control of the guidewire.

VorticCatchV from Olympus is a single-use nitinol retrieval basket

VorticCatchV is a single-use nitinol retrieval basket is designed for use in ERCP. It is suitable for stone extraction cases in which a balloon cannot achieve extraction due to the stone being located in a bile duct pocket, positioned in a narrow or intrahepatic duct, or when heavy sludge removal is needed after lithotripsy.

The device, which is available in an eight-wire configuration, features a spiral design that grows tighter at the distal end to facilitate the capture of a wide range of stones.

It features nitinol wire material that enables the basket to flex into bile duct pockets,. The soft nature of nitinol wires facilitates the basket to fully open in narrow ducts.

Olympus America endoscopy vice president Kevin Mancini said: “At the forefront of our product design and innovation is the desire to expand the capabilities of our physician customers.

“Both the StoneMasterV and VorticCatchV provide physicians greater opportunity to achieve better patient outcomes and increased procedural efficiency for difficult-to-reach stones.

“We are proud to add StoneMasterV and VorticCatchV to our comprehensive EndoTherapy portfolio.”

In August this year, Olympus signed an agreement to acquire Norgine subsidiary Arc Medical Design for an undisclosed sum.