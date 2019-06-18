NuVasive has announced the commercial launch of Modulus TLIF-O, a porous titanium spine implant engineered for the transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) procedure.

Image: NuVasive has announced commercial launch of Modulus TLIF-O porous titanium spine implant.

This further expands the application of the Company’s Advanced Materials Science™ (AMS) portfolio to more of its procedural offerings and the most commonly performed procedure in the spine industry.

Modulus TLIF-O features porous surface technology that, based on pre-clinical data, provides a favorable environment for bone in-growth and bone on-growth, and consistently achieves stronger osseointegration than solid implants with smooth or rough surfaces.

The porous and roughened endplate design promotes new bone on-growth at four weeks and demonstrates the greatest integration strength by 12 weeks compared to alternative implant materials.5 Modulus TLIF-O’s lattice structure is optimized for each implant size through NuVasive’s proprietary algorithm that balances strength and radiolucency, while also mimicking the stiffness of bone.

This optimized lattice structure enables enhanced imaging for visualization of spinal fusion compared to solid titanium interbody implants. Modulus TLIF-O’s lordosis cut in the oblique plane, along with the ability to insert and rotate or impact the implant using the same instrumentation, enables surgeons to restore sagittal alignment of the spine while avoiding introduction of an undesired coronal misalignment.

“Modulus TLIF-O offers multiple lordotic options allowing even the most hyperlordotic cages to be delivered through a minimally invasive surgical approach due to the implant design and customized instrumentation,” said Ronjon Paul, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at The Spine Center of DuPage Medical Group in Illinois. “Modulus’ uniquely optimized lattice structure and porous surface technology pair well with biologic components to aid in the fusion process.”

Adhering to the AMS core principles of surface, structure and imaging, NuVasive continues to pioneer design and manufacturing methods that combine the inherent benefits of porosity with the advantageous material properties of polyetheretherketone (PEEK) and titanium. This provides surgeons with a portfolio of advanced material implant options that best fit their patient’s needs.

“The Modulus implant location and orientation can clearly be visualized in the disc space. This is extremely helpful in the OR to educate my trainees, in the clinic to inform my patients and staff, and in the database for our research and hospital outcomes administrators. Modulus is a winning situation for all,” said Adam S. Kanter, MD, neurosurgeon at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Later this summer, the Company plans to launch the Modulus TLIF-A spine implant. This integrates the Modulus surface technology with a specific design for anterior implant positioning for the TLIF procedure.

“Modulus TLIF-O represents our continued commitment to delivering best-in-class implants that enable our surgeon partners to overcome common challenges faced in traditional posterior procedures,” said Matt Link, president of NuVasive. “The proprietary engineering behind Modulus is advancing the science of spine implant surface technology and helping improve a patient’s fusion rates and overall clinical outcomes.”

