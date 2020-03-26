Nu-Med Plus is in Current Communications with the FDA and Veterans Administration Relating to INO Technology and COVID-19

Image: Nu-Med Plus monitoring outcomes on new human clinical trials for treating COVID-19. (Credit: Pixabay/Pete Linforth.)

Nu-Med Plus, a medical device company which investigates and develops applications and devices for nitric oxide in the medical field, today announced that the Company is closely monitoring two new clinical trials that are testing Nitric Oxide Gas Inhalation Therapy for the treatment of mild/moderate COVID-19. The two new human Phase 2 clinical trials were announced at the beginning of March 2020 and are a collaboration of Xijing Hospital in China and Massachusetts General Hospital.

In the past, inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) has been used as a supportive measure in treating patients infected with coronavirus (SARS-CoV) and exhibiting associated pulmonary complications. Data on SARS-CoV suggest that iNO could have a similar effect on COVID-19 due to the genomic similarities between the two coronaviruses.

NU-MED at present is in communications with the FDA about guidance relating to getting several of its products into the market more quickly, as well as in discussions with Veterans Administration about research opportunities relating to the INO technology and COVID-19. NU-MED is also in discussions with the representatives of the city of Guanghzou, China regarding a project relating to INO and the Coronavirus.

Mr. Jeff Robins, CEO of Nu-Med Plus, commented, “Scientists continue to research and recognize the impressive healing power of inhaled nitric oxide to help alleviate a diverse array of global health conditions. While nitric oxide has not been specifically studied or used to treat COVID-19, in vitro it has demonstrated an inhibitory effect on the replication cycle of SARS-CoV providing a strong basis for the clinical trials. We are watching the clinical trials closely for positive results in treatment of COVID-19. Our patent pending nitic oxide disposable delivery device may possibly make a difference in helping to combat this disease and others in the future.”

Source: Company Press Release