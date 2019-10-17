With this partnership, patients will have access to standard virtual visits, as well as the ability to utilize the TytoHome examination device, available for purchase later this fall, to augment virtual visits with comprehensive physical exams

Image: Novant Health forms partnership with Tyto Care. Photo: Courtesy of StockSnap/Pixabay

Novant Health, an integrated healthcare system headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, today announced its strategic partnership with Tyto Care, the healthcare industry’s first all-in-one modular device and telehealth platform for on-demand, remote medical exams. With this partnership, patients will have access to standard virtual visits, as well as the ability to utilize the TytoHome examination device, available for purchase later this fall, to augment virtual visits with comprehensive physical exams. Patients in North Carolina will be connected exclusively via the Tyto Care platform to a Novant Health provider anytime, anywhere.

“Novant Health is committed to creating a digital health experience that connects a person’s entire health journey and delivers a personalized experience through a comprehensive virtual venue of care,” said Dr. Hank Capps, senior vice president and chief digital health and engagement officer for Novant Health. “By integrating Tyto Care’s end-to-end telehealth offering into our digital health care delivery platform, we’re expanding our remarkable patient experience with game-changing technology. This partnership will empower consumers to receive high-quality care, on their terms, while delivering a seamless experience that combines information and relationship continuity across their care journey.”

TytoHome is a handheld, modular examination device used by patients that allows clinicians to perform comprehensive physical exams virtually. Providers will leverage video, augmented reality, advanced sensors and machine learning to examine the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat and abdomen. Tyto devices will also measure body temperature and heart rate and have the capability to connect via Bluetooth to other devices that measure blood pressure, oxygen saturation and weight.

These virtual visits represent the next generation of primary and specialty care that delivers an unmatched level of quality, safety and convenience.

“We are thrilled that Novant Health has chosen to partner with us to help expand their digital health offering,” said Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of Tyto Care. “Tyto Care is enabling Novant Health to provide the telehealth experience people desire in today’s on-demand world, allowing for more comprehensive diagnoses and treatment whether they’re at work, at home or on the go.”

The strategic partnership comes on the heels of Novant Health’s announcement of a new digital health and engagement business division.

“Novant Health’s partnership with Tyto Care further shows our commitment to digital health and expanding access to care,” said Angela Yochem, executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer for Novant Health. “We are always looking for ways to make the health care experience simpler, more convenient and more affordable. This partnership embraces technology to help parents get care for their sick children no matter the time – or enable an older adult who has difficulty getting out of the house to be seen virtually for minor health issues. Novant Health is excited to expand how we use technology to help our patients.”

Source: Company Press Release