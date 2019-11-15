Through the Gatevision partnership, Novaerus portable air dis-infection units will be sold into the consumer, non-medical space, providing the South Korean market access to clean indoor air

Image: Novaerus has partnered with Gatevision to Launch Air Dis-Infection Solutions to South Korean Market. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Novaerus.

Novaerus, an Irish company that manufactures and sells patented medical-grade air dis-infection solutions, has partnered with Gatevision, curators of high-end imported technologies.

Through the Gatevision partnership, Novaerus portable air dis-infection units will be sold into the consumer, non-medical space, providing the South Korean market access to clean indoor air.

This year, South Korea passed an emergency measure to tackle what they called a “social disaster”, after record levels of fine dust blanketed most of the country. Studies have shown that severe outdoor air pollution can have a direct impact on indoor air, and this is becoming a matter of concern in South Korea.

Gatevision prides itself on discovering and nurturing premium brands that provide unique benefits to the consumer marketplace. When they saw the need to deliver a medical-grade air dis-infection solution to the consumer market, they turned to Novaerus solutions. Novaerus patented plasma technology has proven to be safe and effective in dozens of laboratory tests, case studies, and clinical trials conducted around the world.

“For many companies, South Korea is one of the toughest markets to enter, due to the country’s notoriously-high product standards, particularly in the consumer, tech-savvy space,” says Dr Kevin Devlin, CEO at WellAir, the parent company of Novaerus. “Gatevision selected Novaerus patented plasma technology because it is unmatched when it comes to safely destroying airborne pathogens and pollutants. The technology is successfully used in hundreds of hospitals and medical facilities around the world to protect patients and staff.”

“The collaboration with Novearus is a step forward in providing our consumers with healthy indoor air and protecting them against the spread of infection,” said Mr. Kim, CEO at Gatevision.

Gatevision launched two Novaerus portable units, the Protect 330 and Protect 990, at the end of October. The air dis-infection units will be sold through high-end retail department stores—including Shinsegae Department Stores—electronic retailers, TV home shopping networks and online channels.

Source: Company Press Release