LeanTaaS has secured a $130m Series D funding round to strengthen its machine learning software platform to help hospitals improve their operational efficiency.

The Series D funding round is led by US-based private equity firm Insight Partners. Investment bank and financial services company Goldman Sachs also participated in the investment round.

With the current funding round, the company’s total investment reaches more than $250m, of which more than $150m raised from Insight Partners.

LeanTaaS intends to use funding to expand iQueue platform

LeanTaaS intends to use the funds to invest in improving its suite of products, including iQueue for Operating Rooms, iQueue for Infusion Centers and iQueue for Inpatient Beds.

The company is also planning scale the engineering, product and GoToMarket teams, and expanding its iQueue platform to include new products.

According to LeanTaaS, its iQueue platform is used by hospitals to optimise capacity utilisation in infusion centers, operating rooms, and inpatient beds.

As part of the transaction, Jeff Horing and Jon Rosenbaum from Insight Partners and Antoine Munfa from Goldman Sachs will be appointed as LeanTaaS board of directors.

LeanTaaS is engaged in developing specialised software to enhance patient access to medical care by optimising the way health systems schedule and allocate the use of expensive, constrained resources.

The company claimed that its product solutions would help healthcare systems harness the power of sophisticated, AI/ML-driven software to improve operational efficiencies, increase access, and reduce costs.

LeanTaaS founder and CEO Mohan Giridharadas said: “LeanTaaS is uniquely positioned to help hospitals and health systems across the country face the mounting operational and financial pressures exacerbated by the coronavirus.

“This funding will allow us to continue to grow and expand our impact while helping healthcare organizations deliver better care at a lower cost.”