Nordson MARCH introduces Plasma Treatment System. (Credit: Darko Stojanovic from Pixabay.)

Nordson MARCH, a division of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN), a global leader in plasma processing technology, introduces the PROGENY™ plasma treatment system with a chamber that is 2 meters deep with overall dimensions of 660mm W x 2260mm D x 660mm H for plasma treatment of catheters at their full extended length. Plasma cleans and activates the surface prior to applying a lubricious coating and provides adhesive bonding of the balloon to the catheter. It removes contamination, impurities, and organics at the nanometer level and improves surface wettability, hydrophilicity, and bonding capabilities to address issues such as poor wetting, poor coating uniformity, voids, and poor adhesion.

The PROGENY system provides plasma treatment at 13.56 MHz and accommodates all the common gases, like oxygen, nitrogen, and argon, with high process reproducibility and uniformity. An EPC controller with SECS/GEM interface facilitates remote control of the equipment and real-time data logging. The system is controlled by an intuitive touch screen GUI with a one-button start feature. Also included are configurable plasma cells with high flux electrodes and direct gas injection for uniform gas flow. Besides catheters, PROGENY systems can plasma-treat other products with part surfaces up to 2 m long and 50 cm wide that need better wetting, coating, and adhesion.

“Nordson MARCH has set the global standard for plasma treatment in the medical device market for 25 years with its industry-leading catheter treatment technology platform, the B-Series,” explained Al Bousetta, director of marketing, Nordson MARCH. “PROGENY builds on that platform with new features for ease-of-use, improved data capture, product handling and positioning, and plasma performance capabilities. The increased depth of the PROGENY chamber is important for manufacturers who want to treat the catheters in their extended form to prevent any shape deformation that could occur if the catheters were treated when bent or coiled.”

The PROGENY system’s two easy-access front- and back-loading doors, advanced horizontal electrode design, and integrated rack allow for loading of various size products, provide optimum alignment for extended catheters, and deliver uniform plasma treatment. With the integrated rack, product trays slide in smoothly and correct spacing and positioning of the catheters between each electrode pair is maintained. A fully self-contained system with a space-saving compact chassis, PROGENY maximizes process capacity and minimizes usage of valuable production floorspace.

Features include an integrated gas distribution system for uniform gas flow, water-cooled high flux electrodes, a removable product tray, a controlled vacuum exhaust, and an easily removed electrode assembly for chamber maintenance and ease of serviceability. Temperature-controlled electrodes ensure consistent process repeatability.

Nordson MARCH will be available to discuss this new product as well as other plasma treatment solutions at MD&M West at the Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California, USA, from February 11-13, in the Nordson EFD booth 2915.

Source: Company Press Release