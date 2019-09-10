VitalEEG’s design allows healthcare providers to effortlessly place up to eight electrodes on a patient to monitor brain-wave data

Image: Nihon Kohden launches VitalEEG to quickly assess brain health. Photo: Courtesy of Pete Linforth/Pixabay

Nihon Kohden, a U.S. market leader in precision medical products and services, today announced the launch of its VitalEEG wireless electroencephalogram (EEG) headset for rapid evaluation of brain-wave information of unconscious patients. Designed for quick setup and efficient placement of electrodes, VitalEEG is ready to go within five minutes, helping clinicians to quickly assess brain health and determine next steps for the treatment of an unconscious patient.

VitalEEG’s award-winning design allows healthcare providers to effortlessly place up to eight electrodes on a patient to monitor brain-wave data. The unique electrode design provides the high-quality EEG signals and streamlined data display that give physicians the details they need for intervention of neurologically compromised patients. The system provides both remote access functionality, so clinicians can assess critical information from anywhere in the hospital, and Bluetooth communication, eliminating the need for additional cables.

“There are a number of critical neurological conditions that must be identified before proper treatment can begin,” said Yasuhiro Yoshitake, president and CEO of Nihon Kohden America. “Unfortunately, the number of staff members who can conduct full, traditional EEG evaluations is limited nationwide. We developed VitalEEG to provide hospitals and clinics with an alternative method of conducting limited-channel EEGs that will allow them to obtain the information they need quickly and easily, so that they can provide the best treatment for the patient without delay.”

Clinical studies have demonstrated that prolonged seizures can lead to brain damage. Rapid collection and visualization of EEG data can help healthcare providers determine whether the unconscious patient is suffering from seizures. Traditionally, technicians must prep patients with up to 21 precisely placed electrodes—a process that can take more than 45 minutes to complete—before an EEG recording can be collected.

Source: Company Press Release