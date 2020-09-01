Nihon Kohden is a leading manufacturer, developer and distributor of medical electronic equipment, with subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America

Kohden Launches Polysmith 12 Software. (Credit: Bokskapet from Pixabay.)

Nihon Kohden, a U.S. market leader in precision medical products and services, today announced the launch of Polysmith 12 polysomnography software. Version 12 of the Polysmith software includes more than 40 market-driven features that offer sleep specialists improved workflow, analysis and outcomes.

“With this 12th generation of our Polysmith software, we have improved scheduling to quickly highlight which patients need follow-up, and ensure no patients slip through the cracks,” said Bill Antilla, director of business development, neurology, at Nihon Kohden. “With these advancements, we continue to offer the most comprehensive array of solutions in the world, allowing sleep specialists to meet their patients’ needs in sleep diagnostics.”

The new, comprehensive Polysmith 12 software offers a cost-efficient design with a broad range of features that minimizes the need for middleware. The more than 40 features include, among other things:

Enhanced scheduling, prioritization, and email notification capabilities for improved workflow

Improved status tracking to organize patients based on priority and status

Ability to track patient progress to aid in improving outcomes

Full-feature database to easily access patient data, customized reports, administrative analyses, in-lab and Home Sleep Apnea Testing (HSAT) records.

Precision-built amplifier and HSAT technology for the hospital and home

Updated encryption to the latest security standards

Nihon Kohden continues to lead the way in the sleep market with HSAT, polysomnography, combined electroencephalogram (EEG) and polysomnogram (PSG) multi-modality tools, data management and IT-compatible solutions.

Source: Company Press Release