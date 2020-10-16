XpresCheck is currently building a modular testing facility to host seven testing rooms with an anticipated capacity to administer over 400 tests per day

XpresSpa begins construction of new Covid-19 testing facility in Boston. (Credit: PIRO4D from Pixabay.)

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it has begun construction of an XpresCheck™ COVID-19 testing facility at Boston Logan International Airport that is expected to be fully operational by November.

XpresCheck is currently building a modular constructed testing facility within the International Arrival area, pre security Terminal E, that is expected to host seven separate testing rooms with an anticipated capacity to administer over 400 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options will include a rapid molecular COVID-19 test, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test, and the Blood Antibody Test. All three tests are similarly offered at the XpresCheck locations in JFK International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, stated, “We are eager to launch XpresCheck at Boston Logan International Airport, which will be our third COVID-19 testing facility this fall. We believe that our current presence in JFK and Newark, and upcoming expansion to Logan enables us to play an important role in supporting the return of domestic and international air travel to pre-pandemic levels by making sure both airport employees and travelers feel safe and confident when they come to the airport. As previously indicated, our intention is to continue XpresCheck’s national expansion and we remain in active discussions with additional airports for further development of this concept.”

Source: Company Press Release