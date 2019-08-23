The suture fixation points in the Ahmed ClearPath implant are positioned more anteriorly on the device compared to other valveless drainage devices.

Image: New World Medical introduces new valveless glaucoma drainage device. Photo: Courtesy of David Mark from Pixabay.

New World Medical, an ophthalmic company that manufactures medical devices for the treatment of glaucoma, has launched ‘Ahmed ClearPath’ glaucoma drainage device.

The Ahmed ClearPath implant, developed in partnership with glaucoma surgeons, is available in 350mm² and 250mm² sizes to facilitate tube shunt surgery, a procedure that reduces the pressure inside the eye for refractory glaucoma.

The implant is a flexible plate with a contour that conforms to the curvature of the eye. Compared to other valveless drainage devices, the suture fixation points in the Ahmed ClearPath are positioned more anteriorly on the device.

New World Medical implant makes suture points more visible and accessible

Surgeons are expected to find securing the implant to the eye more convenient as the suture points are made more visible and accessible.

The plate surface in model 350 is positioned more posteriorly to avoid muscle attachment points. The model 250 is a true-single quadrant implant that fits between the muscles.

The device also features an optional pre-threaded ripcord and a 23-GA needle.

New World Medical president Bilal Khan said: “With the launch of the Ahmed ClearPath, we are excited to offer glaucoma patients another treatment option while making tube shunt surgery more convenient and efficient for surgeons.

“We feel strongly that with every addition to New World Medical’s Ahmed brand, we are bringing effective glaucoma treatments to more patients to help preserve their sight.”

Ahmed ClearPath will be commercially available in the US this month.

Alyson Hall of The Glaucoma Center in Annapolis, Maryland, said: “The range and quality of surgical options available today are strengthening the fight against glaucoma, the world’s leading cause of permanent blindness.

“We usually perform tube shunt surgery in patients whose glaucoma is not controlled by medications and who may have had previous surgeries. These are complex cases, so we welcome how the elegance of the Ahmed ClearPath design streamlines the procedure.

“When we suture in this implant, we can see what we’re doing and work more easily than we can with other implants, and I think that ultimately will improve the outcomes of tube shunt surgery.”

New World Medical’s product portfolio includes Ahmed Glaucoma Valve, Kahook Dual Blade, and Ahmed ClearPath glaucoma drainage device.