Blood-based test guides treatment decisions for patients with non-small cell lung cancer

LabCorp, a leading global life sciences company that is focused on advancing health and guiding patient care decisions, has launched a new, non-invasive test for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Resolution ctDx Lung is a fast and accurate liquid biopsy test that was developed and will be run by Resolution Bioscience. The test is performed on a standard blood sample and detects actionable mutations in genes associated with NSCLC, providing valuable information to help select the most effective targeted treatments for individual patients. The test is covered by Medicare.

“Oncology is an area of intense focus for LabCorp, across our entire organization,” said Dr. Brian Caveney, president of LabCorp Diagnostics. “The Resolution ctDx Lung test is the latest example of our commitment to provide patients and clinicians with cutting-edge testing and personalized information to make the best possible treatment decisions. This innovative test is an outstanding addition to our industry leading offerings for oncology patients.”

“This commercial partnership with LabCorp is an important step in our quest to enable broad access to our lung cancer test and improve clinical outcomes for more people battling NSCLC,” said Mark Li, CEO of Resolution Bioscience. “The Resolution ctDx Lung test consistently detects more driver and resistance mutations than competing platforms. We are excited to be joining forces with LabCorp to provide more physicians with the actionable information needed to guide NSCLC therapy selection and patient care.”

The Resolution ctDx Lung test relies on the Resolution Bioscience patented cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis platform, which includes proprietary targeted capture next-generation sequencing (NGS) biochemistry and tightly coupled, cloud-based bioinformatics. Studies have demonstrated that the test offers greater sensitivity than other currently available liquid biopsy tests for NSCLC. The test has been cited in several important scientific publications and presentations and is now being used to select the appropriate plasma-directed therapy in an ongoing study of more than 1,000 patients with stage II, III, or IV NSCLC. Thus far, the study has resulted in a positive clinical response of greater than 95%, indicating that the test has significant utility in the choice of appropriate therapy.

