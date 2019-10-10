Personalization of app features and experiences based on common healthcare roles enables users to streamline and customize content preferences

Image: The VITAS app takes the guesswork out of hospice eligibility decisions with disease-specific guidelines for common diagnoses and easy-to-use assessment tools. Photo: Courtesy of VITAS Healthcare.

VITAS Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of end-of-life care, redesigned its mobile app offering at-a-glance hospice eligibility information, streamlined secure patient referrals, and a user experience tailored to specific healthcare roles.

The app takes the guesswork out of hospice eligibility decisions with color-coded, disease-specific guidelines for common diagnoses and easy-to-use assessment tools. An interactive Palliative Performance Scale (PPS) measures patient’s functional status and a body-mass index (BMI) calculator determines overall health.

Clinicians can refer patients quickly via face sheet photo capture or a simple mobile form submission. Originally added in April of 2018, the industry-first, HIPAA-compliant referral photo-upload feature is improved and even easier to use. Referring clinicians receive immediate confirmation of successful submission, prompt VITAS response, and access to support 24/7/365.

“Time is an important factor for seriously ill patients and the physicians who refer them for hospice care,” says Joseph Shega, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer at VITAS. “Our updated app makes it even easier for clinicians to know when a patient may be eligible for hospice and ensures a seamless transition to compassionate end-of-life care.”

Personalization of app features and experiences based on common healthcare roles enables users to streamline and customize content preferences. For example, the app includes a schedule of upcoming VITAS-sponsored webinars on hospice and palliative care that are eligible for continuing education credits for many disciplines. Users can register for webinars with just one tap and receive in-app reminders and calendar updates about their upcoming sessions.

