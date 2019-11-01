The design of the Neuronoff device enables it to be implanted minimally invasively via a small needle, eliminating the need for a large surgical incision and reducing recovery time and costs

Neuronoff, a development-stage medical device company, announced the award of a $2.2 million National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant to test its Injectrode, a novel injectable metal electrode, as an alternative means of treating chronic back pain. The Injectrode cures inside the body and is molded to the shape of the specific target.

As part of the NIH’s Helping to End Addiction Long-Term (HEAL) initiative, the project will focus on testing the Injectrode at the dorsal root ganglion, part of the spinal nerve, and stimulating this target to alleviate pain and reduce dependence on opioids. The design of the Neuronoff device enables it to be implanted minimally invasively via a small needle, eliminating the need for a large surgical incision and reducing recovery time and costs.

The project will be a collaborative effort led by Kip Ludwig, associate professor in the Departments of Biomedical Engineering and Neurological Surgery at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dr. Ludwig will be joined by Doug Weber (University of Pittsburgh), Andrew Shoffstall (Case Western Reserve University) and Scott Lempka (University of Michigan).

“The market opportunity for this application using the Injectrode is immense. Currently, spinal cord stimulators and other neuromodulation devices and electrodes are implanted invasively. The Injectrode could make these systems much less invasive, which would improve outcomes for patients,” states Dr. Ludwig.

”We are extremely thankful to the NIH for this award, which helps to further validate the potential for the Injectrode technology,“ says Manfred Franke, Neuronoff CEO.