Image: NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is improving patient access to its therapy. Photo: Courtesy of Andreas Breitling from Pixabay.

Neuronetics, the developer of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, the market leader in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) for depression, announced today the launch of its TrakStar Plus patient data management system.

Building on the existing TrakStar Cloud™ system, this new release includes multiple features to simplify administrative tasks and enable doctors to spend more time focused on optimizing patient experience and care.

Based on feedback from physicians on the front lines of care who are actively treating patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) with the NeuroStar device, these new features are focused on improving workflow, usability and access. The system now includes a new interface that is optimized for mobile phones and tablets and offers the existing desktop features in an easy-to-use, convenient modality, allowing physicians to remotely access and navigate through TrakStar Plus.

Additionally, TrakStar Plus supports mobile Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) collection via a separate TrakStar Ratings site, which lets patients answer the depression screening survey in real time on a mobile device while in the office setting. Not only does this new feature mean more efficient management of PHQ-9 administration, saving valuable staff time, it also provides patients with a quick and easy method of completing these forms.

“We’re proud to offer the most advanced TMS patient and practice data management system on the market today and remain committed to listening to the clinical community to ensure we continually improve the TrakStar platform to best meet their changing needs and the needs of their patients,” said Greg Harper, Vice President of Product Development and Operations at Neuronetics. “The TrakStar Plus system was designed to allow physicians to focus on their patients instead of burdensome administrative tasks that can distract from patient care.”

In addition to offering mobile upgrades, TrakStar Plus now offers the ability to export notes, rating, and treatment data directly to many popular electronic medical records (EMR) platforms, eliminating the need for printing and scanning patient documents and saving valuable time when transferring patient reports into the EMR system.

First cleared by the FDA in 2008 as a safe and effective treatment for adult patients with MDD who have not seen success with at least one antidepressant, NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is available by prescription and typically administered daily in a doctor’s office for four to six weeks. With 5.5 million adults in the United States treated for depression and unable to achieve remission with antidepressant medication,1,2,3 NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is improving patient access to its therapy with widespread insurance coverage and enhanced scheduling convenience as the treatment can be delivered in under 19 minutes.* The non-drug, non-invasive therapy uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain that are underactive in depression.4,5 It is not electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) and is free from side effects often associated with antidepressants and ECT.6 The treatment is backed with the most clinical studies for TMS in depression and has proven efficacy for patients with MDD.7,8,9

“Not only do I trust the ongoing technology and innovation coming out of Neuronetics, but I can rely on the company to always keep looking out for my patients’ quality of care,” said Bernadette DeMuri, MD, Medical Director of TMS Center of Wisconsin. “Being able to reduce the time my staff and I spend on administrative tasks and eliminate some of the paperwork we’re inundated with daily has a large impact on our ability to offer a more convenient experience for patients, and maximizes our face time with them, which is invaluable.”

Additional features of the new system include additions to the Outcomes Reports, allowing for greater specificity of report generation; patient list paging capabilities, enabling customers with a large patient database to display up to 100 patients per page; an electronic signature feature, allowing the attending physician or treater who administered the treatment session to electronically sign a report; an authorized insurance payments tracking feature to more closely monitor sessions; and a patient photo identification option.

