With more than 90 variables and 14 FDA cleared tests, Neuro Kinetics is a major provider of eye-tracking platforms

Image: Neurolign has acquired eye diagnostic technology firm Neuro Kinetics. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Neurolign Technologies has acquired US-based eye diagnostic technology company Neuro Kinetics for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Neuro Kinetics is a major provider of clinical eye-tracking and non-invasive neuro-functional diagnostics and monitoring solutions.

The company’s technology will help detect abnormal eye responses connected to over 200 diseases and medical conditions.

Under the deal, Neurolign will acquire Neuro Kinetics’ assets and operations, including customer relationships, all products, technologies, related intellectual property and fixed assets. It will also assume certain liabilities of Neuro Kinetics.

Neurolign chairman and CEO Eugene Melnyk said: “The acquisition of Neuro Kinetics accelerates Neurolign’s mission to research, develop and provide access to world-class diagnostics and targeted pharmaceutical therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from neurological disorders, initially beginning with concussion.”

The FDA-cleared diagnostic platforms provided by Neuro Kinetics

Neuro Kinetics’ FDA-cleared diagnostic platforms comprise of I-Portal portable assessment system (I-PAS), I-Portal NOTC (neuro-otologic test center), I-Portal VNG, (video nystagmography) and I-Portal VOG (video oculography), as well as related accessories, software, training, and support services.

The FDA-cleared I-Portal devices can be used by physical therapists, audiologists, ENTs, neuro-chiropractors, neuro-ophthalmologists and neurologists across the world.

The I-Portal’s non-invasive Science to See is facilitating Neuro Kinetics to expand its presence in the vestibular market into new areas and applications in traumatic brain injury, concussion, ophthalmology, and neurology.

Neuro Kinetics president and CEO Howison Schroeder said: “We look forward to the next phase of the company’s growth and development and are very excited to be merging with Neurolign.

“The opportunities created by this transaction provides us with the support we need to further advance our planned developments for the assessment of additional neurological diseases.”

Neurolign is a diagnostic and pharmaceutical company that provides advanced diagnostic solutions and novel therapeutics for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological conditions.

