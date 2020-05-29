Netsmart will provide its Covid-19 mobile screening solution at free of cost for 90 days, followed by a nominal recurring fee after the day free trial

US-based healthcare IT firm Netsmart has launched a Covid-19 mobile screening solution to help organisations safely re-open as stay at home orders are lifted in US.

The company, in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, has opened a Covid-19 Resource Center to provide necessary technology, industry updates and new information for providers.

The Covid-19 screening solution was released in March 2020, and has been successfully used by providers to capture crucial screening questions and assessments, said the company.

Netsmart is planning to provide its Covid-19 mobile screening solution at free of cost for 90 days, followed by a nominal recurring fee after the 90 day free trial period.

Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine said: “Working hand-in-hand with our clients, we have been able to identify and rapidly deliver solutions to keep our communities as safe as possible as we work together to move forward during this difficult time.

“The COVID-19 Mobile Screening Solution is one example of partnering with clients to innovate quickly to bring solutions and services to the market, when needed.”

Netsmart Covid-19 mobile screening solution is accessible on a smart phone, tablet or PC

Netsmart said that while organisations are planning to bring employees and clients back into the workplace, it was required to provide a simple and easy-to-use mobile solution to ensure safe re-opening of facilities and services.

The new Covid-19 mobile screening solution, which can be accessible on a smart phone, tablet or PC, will support healthcare communities and can be used as a safety measure for staff, clients and visitors.

The screening solution has been designed to survey individuals regarding travel and exposure, existing health conditions, current symptoms such as difficulty breathing, fever, cough and prior Covid-19 testing results.

The Covid-19 mobile screening solution records the results and prior testing in the Netsmart CarePathways analytics platform to provide visualisation, trending, and hot spot mapping.

Tri-County Mental Health Services chief quality and compliance officer Christine Holm said: “Our ability to screen our patient population using the assessment tools provided from Netsmart saves us considerable time and allows us to use the data for care, as well as to help make our staff feel more comfortable during these difficult times. We are finding completion of the assessment takes less than two minutes.”