Image: Neovasc secures US patent for Tiara Transcatheter Device. Photo: Courtesy of eliola from Pixabay.

Neovasc, a minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies provider, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued US Patent No. 10,433,952, titled: “PROSTHETIC VALVE FOR AVOIDING OBSTRUCTION OF OUTFLOW”.

The granted claims are directed to a prosthetic valve that helps reduce LVOT obstruction and improve unobstructed blood flow through the Tiara™ (“Tiara”) and the native ventricle.

“This issuance marks an important step in the protection of Tiara’s intellectual property for its next generation Tiara prosthesis,” said Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc. “This is the first patent granted in the US covering new Tiara technologies and comes at a major inflection point in the strategic growth of Neovasc as the company expands its product range to include both transfemoral delivery of the Tiara and next generation improvements to the device.”

About Tiara

Tiara is a self-expanding mitral bioprosthesis specifically designed to treat mitral valve regurgitation (“MR”) by replacing the diseased valve. Conventional surgical treatments are only appropriate for about half of MR patients, who number an estimated four million in the U.S. with a similar number of patients affected throughout Europe. Tiara is implanted in the heart using a minimally invasive, transapical transcatheter approach without the need for open-heart surgery or use of a cardiac bypass machine.

The Tiara valve is not currently commercially available in the United States and is currently being evaluated in TIARA-II – a European Conformité Européenne Mark Trial in Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Patients have also been treated in TIARA-I – an early feasibility study in the United States, Canada and Belgium and under compassionate programs in Canada, Italy, Germany, Israel, and Switzerland.

