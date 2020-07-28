Healthimation is engaged in the commercialisation of an application-based diabetes prevention programme

Nemaura has signed LOI to acquire diabetes-care firm Healthimation. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Medical technology company Nemaura Medical has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire diabetes-care firm Healthimation for an undisclosed sum.

Healthimation is involved in the commercialisation of an application-based diabetes prevention programme, which was developed over a period of over 12 years.

The company offers animation through deploying creative user engagement strategies with the support of programme structure that helps to maintain muscle mass and enhance metabolism to improve overall health and prevent the regaining of weight.

Nemaura focuses on the development of micro-systems-based wearable diagnostic devices

Nemaura is engaged in the development of micro-systems-based wearable diagnostic devices and is presently involved in the commercialisation of sugarBEAT non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor.

The sugarBEAT is a CE mark approved class IIb medical device, as well as a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) that offers better insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data that may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes.

The company also offers proBEAT wearable non-invasive glucose monitor, which will help collect big data about the multitude of factors, which affect glucose levels based on which predictive algorithms and artificial intelligence-based feedback and prompts can be provided to users.

The proBEAT is comprised of a non-invasive glucose monitor and a digital healthcare subscription service. It is planning to be launched in the US as a general wellness product.

Nemaura believes that Healthimation’s programme will complement the proBEAT subscription service, which is planning to offer in the US.

In July 2019, Nemaura Medical submitted its de novo 510(k) medical device application to the FDA for SugarBEAT following the completion of clinical studies and two summative human factors usability studies.