EasyOne products provide advanced protection for patients and medical staff in clinical and research settings

ndd’s filters offer protection against COVID-19 lung tests. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/krishna arts.)

ndd Medical Technologies (ndd), a leading provider of diagnostic technology enabling healthcare professionals the early detection of COPD and other chronic lung diseases, has introduced single patient-use, inline filters for its lung function testing devices in response to COVID-19. Ensuring added safety, the filters complement ndd’s revolutionary, highly portable EasyOne spirometry range, including EasyOne Air, Pro, and Pro LAB. ndd’s popular spirometers are of the most sensitive devices available, delivering reliable, real-time lung function results and enabling specialists diagnoses of chronic lung diseases, even at point of care.

COVID-19 has massively impacted healthcare systems and there is growing research into lung function post-infection. To conduct this research and other critical testing during the pandemic, safety is paramount.

The EasyOne range already delivers superior infection control with easy-to-wipe surfaces and single-use parts—everything that contacts with breath is replaced after use. ndd’s patented TrueFlowTM ultrasound technology translates airflow into ultrasound signals measured by sensors free from contact with breath, also enabling calibration-free accuracy for flow and volume measurements.

The new filters have been carefully designed and tested to provide “double protection”—keeping the ambient environment clean. This means critical spirometry, DLCO testing and research can be performed as safely as possible.

ndd’s rigorous testing has demonstrated that the new filters do not significantly affect sensitivity and show comparable results in 24 waveform testing, (as required by ATS/ERS), passing testing requirements. World-renowned medical research organizations are choosing to partner with ndd to assess long-term lung damage by SARS-CoV-2.

Dr Trishul Siddharthan, Assistant Professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Johns Hopkins University, commented, “There is a lot of research underway to investigate the long-term effects of COVID-19. Our research group has been partnering with ndd thanks to the reliability of these spirometers in global settings and the ease of cleaning these devices during the pandemic to ensure safety.”

Prof. Friedrich Thienemann, General Medicine & Global Health research group, University of Cape Town and University Hospital Zurich, also noted, “In order to measure lung functions in resource-constraint settings like South African townships, one needs a device that is portable, point-of-care, easy-to-use, low-maintenance, and reliable without complicated calibration. EasyOne Pro LAB is that device.”

Source: Company Press Release