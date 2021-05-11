The new investment will allow National Imaging Solutions to support its customers by supplying them with DynaRad portable x-ray machines

DynaRad is said to be the oldest manufacturer of portable x-ray systems in the US. (Credit: Marc Manhart from Pixabay)

National Imaging Solutions, a recognized leader in medical imaging and radiology solutions, announced it has acquired DynaRad – the oldest manufacturer of portable x-ray systems in the US. This new investment will allow National Imaging Solutions to support its customers by supplying them with DynaRad portable x-ray machines, including a mobile field x-ray device using nanotube technology.

This acquisition highlights the strategic positioning of National Imaging Solutions as one of the leading suppliers of cutting-edge imaging and radiology solutions. “We are excited to unveil the new DynaRad equipment offerings, which represent some of the most maneuverable and light-weight diagnostic solutions in the market,” said CEO Arleigh Halterman. “The DynaRad brand is the longest-standing and most respected in the portable x-ray space and I look forward to giving DynaRad the capital resources it needs to truly flourish and ultimately improve more patient outcomes.”

As a service-disabled military veteran, Halterman says he understands the importance of readily available and high-quality medical imaging. “I know first-hand how patients feel when they need an imaging study done as soon as possible,” he says. “Our job at National Imaging Solutions is to help people and fix things – and the ultimate benefactor of that mission is the patient.”

“By partnering with DynaRad Corp, we have expanded our products to more facilities across the country, reduced customer response times, and brought three decades of equipment manufacturing experience into our team,” Halterman commented. “DynaRad’s x-ray systems are a great fit as we continue to expand our medical imaging products and help patients in need regardless if they’re in a traditional hospital setting or not.”

National Imaging Solutions supports medical professionals around the country by providing new and used radiology equipment procurement such as x-ray equipment modalities, ultrasound systems, MRI scanners, and CT scanners. They also offer field service, Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) management and hosting, and complete medical imaging service needs to further ensure high quality performance with maximum equipment uptime. Customers are provided 24/7 technical support through National Imaging Solutions’ RescueRAD team.

Source: Company Press Release