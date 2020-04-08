The agreement is intended to integrate Qure.ai’s proprietary technology for chest x-ray screening and head CT triage in the Nanox.Cloud to improve imaging solutions and increase patient access to medical imaging world-wide

Image: Qure.ai's qER product. (Credit: Qure.ai Technologies Private Limited)

NANO-X IMAGING, an innovative medical imaging company, announces its collaboration with Qure.ai, a leading healthcare AI startup, to integrate Qure.ai’s diagnostics solution into Nanox’s planned cloud-based software platform, the Nanox.CLOUD. This partnership follows another agreement with CureMetrix that was announced earlier this year.

Nanox is working to expand the range of medical imaging services it intends to provide to improve the accessibility and affordability of early-detection services. The Nanox.CLOUD is designed to provide an end-to-end medical imaging service, including services such as image repository, radiologist matching, online and offline diagnostics review and annotation, connectivity to diagnostic assistive AI systems, billing and reporting.

A head CT scan is usually a diagnostic test patients undergo at an early stage if they have a head injury or symptoms suggesting stroke. Radiologists in ICUs or ERs might not be immediately available to read a scan or might have many scans pending. Prompt detection of head injury is critical to increase patients’ chances for recovery.

Qure.ai’s solution detects critical abnormalities, such as bleeds, fractures, mass effect and midline shift, localizes them and quantifies their severity. Qure.ai’s solutions are all CE certified, and its head CT product (qER) is the only solution in the industry to detect every critical brain abnormality on a head CT, including five types of intracranial hemorrhages, cranial fractures, infarcts, midline shift and mass effect (for tumor detection).

“We’re gradually onboarding the key players in AI and healthcare that share our vision. Qure.ai is joining our planned imaging platform aimed to decrease diagnostic results turnaround time, increase diagnostic accuracy and help radiologists deal with the rising screening demands and workload,” said Ran Poliakine, Founder and CEO of Nanox.

“Our latest partnership with Nanox has the potential to take Qure.ai’s AI-powered diagnostics to a large network of radiologists and clinicians who can benefit from our faster and accurate CT scan interpretation. Our solution that seamlessly integrates with radiologists’ workflow can transform patient care by allowing radiologists to focus on the more critical and urgent patient cases,” explained Prashant Warier, CEO and Co-founder of Qure.ai.

Source: Company Press Release