The new PainShield Plus ultrasound pain management device. (Credit: Business Wire)

US-based medical device company NanoVibronix has introduced a next-generation ultrasound pain management device, dubbed PainShield Plus, to treat multiple areas of pain in tandem.

PainShield is an ultrasound device that includes a reusable driver unit and disposables, which features an advanced therapeutic transducer and cover adhesive.

The device offers a localised ultrasound effect to treat pain and promote soft tissue healing in a targeted area.

PainShield’s range of applications comprise acute and chronic pain resolution through its multiple mechanisms of action.

The patent-pending PainShield Plus device features a second adhesive patch and transducer that enables to efficiently double the surface area and allows to treat pain in the same amount of time.

Each transducer can cover around 20cm2 of surface area, and one device can facilitate bilateral treatment of orthopaedic pain with two points of access.

The PainShield Plus device also uses the same ultrasound therapy similar to the original version to treat pain and various soft tissue injuries either directly over joints or orthopaedic hardware and without using messy ultrasound gels.

Patients can use the device at home or work or in a clinical setting, as well as even while sleeping.

According to the company, the device helps to avoid opioid treatments and supports social distancing by equipping patients to secure therapy independently at their own homes.

NanoVibronix CEO Brian Murphy said: “The introduction of PainShield Plus is a natural extension of our highly effective PainShield device. Increasingly, patients are seeking therapies that work synergistically with more conventional treatment plans and reduce the need for pharmaceuticals and surgical interventions.

“We have extended the functionality of our core PainShield device to include an additional transducer that enables patients to cover twice the surface area for pain treatment and thereby broadens the opportunities for application of this proven technology.”

In June 2019, NanoVibronix announced the development of a cannabidiol (CBD) patch and cream to make the CBD patch and similarly formulated CBD cream used in combination with its PainShield as PainShield CBD.