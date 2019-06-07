NanoVibronix, a medical device company, is developing a cannabidiol (CBD) patch and cream to make the CBD patch and similarly formulated CBD cream used in combination with its PainShield as PainShield CBD.

Image: PainShield CBD is infused with an advanced nano-CBD formulation. Photo: Courtesy of HeungSoon from Pixabay.

NanoVibronix manufactures PainShield a Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) device, which makes use of the company’s patented low intensity SAW ultrasound technology. It has developed CBD patch and cream deploying a unique nanoparticle-based infusion process.

NanoVibronix intends to make the combination of nanoparticle CBD-infused patch/cream with PainShield as a powerful alternative to opioids for treatment of pain.

In addition, it plans to demonstrate that combining the infused patch and cream with PainShield would increase absorption and provides sustained pain relief for up to 24 hours.

The company said that its innovation is expected to be the first ultrasound-based pain relief product used in combination with CBD, outside of a clinical setting, as an opioid-alternative.

NanoVibronix has also announced its partnership with Saralex, which has launched numerous regulated products in Canada and the European Union.

Under the partnership, Saralex will manage the regulatory approval process and launch PainShield CBD in the markets through a highly-regarded e-commerce and retail distribution channels.

NanoVibronix CEO Brian Murphy said: “We are excited to announce that we will commence development of an innovative CBD-infused patch and companion cream for PainShield in partnership with Saralex, who bring more than 25 years of experience successfully launching new products and navigating highly regulated markets.

“Combining PainShield with proprietary, nanoparticle-based CBD could provide a powerful alternative to opioids by actually resolving, rather than masking, pain. PainShield has been shown in numerous clinical studies to effectively resolve the source of pain by healing nerve and tissue damage.

NanoVibronix said that PainShield CBD is infused with an advanced nano-CBD formulation with a molecule size of approximately 10nm, where the formulation provides high bioavailability and results in maximum pain relief.

The company expects to launch PainShield CBD with Saralex into markets that have legalized or are in the process of legalizing the sale of CBD-infused topicals.



Saralex president Joe Santos said: “PainShield is a revolutionary product, with a growing body of clinical evidence that supports mass adoption. By applying the latest nanoscience to CBDs and combining the proven benefits of PainShield, we are in a position to deliver a first-in-class product, expected to heal tissue and relieve pain, providing an effective alternative to opioids.

“The proprietary CBD formulation is designed for maximum bio-availability due to the small molecule size, which is intended to penetrate the central nervous system and bypass the blood-brain barrier in order to maximize efficacy. We are planning an aggressive product launch to drive market awareness and consumer uptake.”