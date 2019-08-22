The company will pursue technology licencing arrangements with international partners that can manufacture and distribute the MyoPro products

Image: Myomo will pursue technology licencing arrangements with international partners to manufacture and distribute MyoPro products. Photo: courtesy of Tumisu from Pixabay.

Myomo, a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis, announced that it has launched a business development programme to bring its proprietary MyoPro orthotic product line to a greater number of country markets outside of the United States.

The company will pursue technology licensing arrangements with international partners that can manufacture and distribute the MyoPro products to rehabilitation hospitals and patients in their home markets.

Myomo will provide technical expertise to quickly set up local assembly and fabrication of the custom devices; assist with clinical studies and regulatory approvals; establish an in-country Myomo Academy to train clinicians how to evaluate, fit, and train new users; and provide its MyoPro Control System through a multi-year sales agreement with the distribution partner.

Myomo CEO Paul R. Gudonis stated, “We have been approached by companies with expertise in robotics, medical technology, or rehabilitation services from a number of countries, including Japan, South Korea, China, India, and several in the Mideast. While we are directly expanding our distribution networks in the U.S. and Europe, developing licensing partnerships with firms in other international markets is designed to enable us to provide our MyoPro products to a larger patient population by leveraging the existing market positions and investments that would be made by local firms that wish to capitalize on this large market opportunity.”

Myomo is working with its Boston-based law firms, Furman Gregory Deptula, which has expertise in medical device licensing for US companies seeking to expand into additional country markets, and Sunstein Kann Murphy & Timbers LLP, which specializes in intellectual property protection and has assisted Myomo with numerous U.S. and international patent filings.

Source: Company Press Release