MTX is powered by the Maverick Artificial Intelligence platform and has deep expertise in the public sector providing proprietary designs and innovative concept accelerators

MTX launches COVID-19 monitoring and control application for US government agencies. (Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay.)

MTX Disease Monitoring and Control App provided state government agencies, health officials, and airports with real-time insights in predicting at-risk communities, disease growth rates, and monitoring the rapid spreading of diseases – most recently with the Coronavirus outbreak. The app also provides immediate clinical attention to individuals most affected and prevents the spread to at-risk communities.

“We are very proud to partner with the state gov agencies to respond to the urgent request to help monitor and control the Coronavirus outbreak. This system can be utilized for all epidemics across the nation to contain/limit the spread of disease,” said Das Nobel, CEO of MTX Group.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a temporary executive order on January 31, 2020, to restrict entry into the U.S. from China, diverting all flights to the U.S. from China to seven major airports across the country, including John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). In response to this executive order, beginning on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 5 PM EST, the MTX Disease Monitoring and Control App connected all incoming flight passengers into the system in order to adhere to the 14-day mandatory virtual quarantine process. Asymptomatic passengers had an easy-to-use system to report their symptoms and immediately connect them with local health services organizations and hospitals if they did in fact exhibit any symptoms.

MTX is also expanding the application to provide local health organizations similar capabilities for treating patients with symptoms or people who are at risk of being in close contact with the Coronavirus. It provides a centralized monitoring and control system that enables actionable insights to mobilize the necessary resources quickly while adhering to all the required government data privacy and security laws.

“MTX values personal data privacy and security and will require consent of all individuals who enroll in the program,” said Das Nobel.

Source: Company Press Release