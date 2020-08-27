With edge-based analytics, the solution is designed to screen for indications of elevated body temperature, helping to keep employees and customers safe throughout COVID-19

Avigilon H4 thermal elevated temperature detection camera (Credit: Motorola Solutions/Business Wire.)

Motorola Solutions has announced the availability of the newest addition to its video security and analytics portfolio, the H4 Thermal Elevated Temperature Detection (EDT) Solution.

The Avigilon H4 Thermal ETD solution is a pre-screening solution that can be used to detect indications of an elevated body temperature in a person.

“By screening for indicators of an elevated body temperature at an entry point, we are helping businesses protect their teams’ health and well-being,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security & Analytics at Motorola Solutions. “During these times of uncertainty, our technology can provide insights that help our customers better manage their operations and deliver on business outcomes more safely.”

The H4 Thermal ETD solution is composed of an infrared-spectrum thermal camera and features edge-based analytics to provide a contactless alternative to traditional screening methods.

The introduction of the H4 EDT solution is a part of Motorola Solutions’ suite of analytics designed to support organizations as they explore options to return safely back into offices or facilities. These offerings focus on the key elements of safety and security around COVID-19, including prevention, protection and response and embrace Motorola Solutions’ commitment to the responsible use of analytics, as well as individual privacy rights.

The Avigilon H4 ETD solution is now available in the United States, United Kingdom, Philippines, European Union, Middle East, Brazil, Bermuda and South Africa.

Source: Company Press Release