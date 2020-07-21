RTI Surgical provides design, new product development, processing and manufacturing services in support of patients and leading medical technology companies

Montagu Private Equity acquires RTI Surgical OEM business. (Credit: Linus Schütz from Pixabay.)

Montagu Private Equity LLP (‘Montagu’), a leading European private equity firm, announced the completion of its acquisition of the RTI Surgical OEM business. Following the acquisition, the OEM business will operate as a standalone company and retain the RTI Surgical name.

The new RTI Surgical will further its focus on driving innovation across its tissue, biologics and hardware platforms and strengthening its long standing collaboration with leading medical technology companies. The company will continue to distribute a comprehensive portfolio of surgical implants across multiple segments and commercial channels.

Olivier Visa, who has led the OEM business since 2017 will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of RTI Surgical. “Today, with the support of Montagu, we are launching a new RTI Surgical, focused on employee development, customer intimacy and patient-centric innovation. Our service mindset will fuel our partnerships across all segments and channels we serve, deepening relationships with our customers and distributors to accelerate growth, serve more patients and maximize the gift of tissue donation. Montagu’s support, combined with our talented team, will unlock tremendous value for our existing and future partners. This is an inflexion point in our history that leverages the strength and resilience of our OEM business. Our future is supported by strong market trends toward increased outsourcing for industry leading design, development, processing and manufacturing services. We are tremendously thankful for the support from our partners, employees and distributors whose dedication and support have made this transition a very positive one,” Visa said.

Guillaume Jabalot, Director at Montagu, said: “As a strong, resilient business that is well-positioned to capitalize on accelerated growth opportunities, the OEM business is an excellent fit for Montagu’s investment strategy. We share a similar ambition for sustainable growth and look forward to working with Olivier and the team to support the business in this exciting next chapter, maintaining its ethos of exceptional service and innovation.”

Source: Company Press Release