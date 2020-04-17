MolecuLight has announced the integration of its MolecuLight i:X device with Tissue Analytics’ interconnected platform for seamless integration with leading EMR (electronic medical record) / EHR (electronic health record) platforms. Tissue Analytics is an AI-powered cloud-based software solution that allows providers to monitor and automatically measure wound healing. For clinical sites using both MolecuLight and Tissue Analytics, wound care clinicians can now easily upload standard and fluorescence images captured with the MolecuLight i:X device at the point of care to the patient’s record in the EMR/EHR. The integrated platforms allow clinicians to optimize their workflow and document their patients’ wounds digitally. In addition to integrating with Tissue Analytics, MolecuLight is launching direct integration capabilities between its MolecuLight i:X device with several leading EMR/EHR platforms.

“As the use of our MolecuLight i:X platform is growing rapidly across multiple healthcare settings, so too is the need for EHR integration of our standard images, fluorescence images and digital wound measurements”, says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight’s CEO. “We are proud to announce our strategic alliance with Tissue Analytics to integrate with a wide variety of EMR/EHR platforms to provide documentation of patients’ wounds, including wound measurement and changes in bacterial burden. The MolecuLight i:X is the only point-of-care device enabling clinicians to capture wound images that depict the presence of clinically significant bacteria, and these are extremely helpful in informing clinical decision making to ensure the fastest path to healing. The integration with Tissue Analytics will greatly assist in integrating this additional information into existing documentation protocols”.

Additional capabilities of the integrated MolecuLight – Tissue Analytics’ platforms include: