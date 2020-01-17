The Mojo Lens is currently under research and development phase and IS not available for sale

Mojo Vision is developing first true smart contact lens (Credit: Business Wire)

Mojo Vision has secured breakthrough device designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to develop a smart contact lens.

The company is currently involved in the development of a smart contact lens knows as Mojo Lens.

Mojo Lens will provide useful and timely information to the people without looking down at a screen

Claimed to be the world’s first true smart contact lens, the Mojo Lens will include a built-in display that provides people with the useful and timely information they required without looking down at a screen or losing focus on the people and the world around them.

Invisible Computing, the eyes-up experience, is a platform that helps to provide information instantly and allows people to interact with each other more freely and genuinely.

Mojo has patents required for the development of an augmented reality (AR) smart contact lens. At present, the company is demonstrating a working prototype of the new contact lens.

The company is carrying out feasibility clinical studies for research and development purposes under an Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval.

The new smart contact lens, which is currently under research and development phase, is not yet available for sale in any part of the world.

Mojo is also planning an early application with the new lens to provide enhanced image overlays for the people with low vision.

The Mojo Lens will help offer real-time contrast and lighting enhancements, in addition to as zoom functionality.

The lens facilitates a hands-free experience and offers an enhanced functional vision to support mobility, reading, and sighting.

In businesses and organisations, the Mojo Lens will help workers or specialists to access real-time information without looking down at a mobile device.

Mojo Vision CEO Drew Perkins said: “After extensive research, development, and testing, we are excited to reveal our product plans and begin sharing details about this transformative platform.

“Mojo has a vision for Invisible Computing where you have the information you want when you want it and are not bombarded or distracted by data when you don’t. The technology should be helpful, and it should be available in the moment and fade away when you want to focus on the world around you.”

