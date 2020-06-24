Miracor Medical provides solutions for the treatment of severe cardiac diseases, aiming to improve short and long-term clinical outcomes and reduce associated cost

Miracor Medical secures CE Mark approval for PiCSO System. (Credit: Reaper DZ from Pixabay.)

Miracor Medical SA (Miracor Medical) has announced the award of the CE Mark for its latest generation of PiCSO Impulse Catheter and PiCSO Impulse Console, which is indicated for the treatment of anterior STEMI patients. The new system features improvements in ease of use.

PiCSO therapy is delivered by interventional cardiologists during the primary PCI (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention) procedure in patients experiencing anterior ST-elevated myocardial infarction (STEMI). Despite all improvements and widespread use of reperfusion strategies and adjuvant pharmacological therapies1 the one-year mortality rate for STEMI has plateaued at 14% and heart failure occurs in up to 28% of patients within the first 90 days2. However, via its unique mechanism of action, the PiCSO Impulse System reduces the infarct size by intermittently occluding the coronary sinus outflow leading to improved microcirculatory function. Infarct size is strongly associated with reductions in heart failure hospitalizations and reduced mortality3.

The CE Mark file was supported by clinical data from both the PiCSO in ACS4 study, which was recently published, and the OxAMI-PiCSO5 study, confirming that the use of the PiCSO Impulse System is associated with statistically significant infarct size reduction. Furthermore, OxAMI PICSO showed improvement of coronary microvascular function post PiCSO treatment by accelerating the coronary microcirculation recovery resulting in significantly lower IMR (Index of Microcirculatory Resistance) at 24 to 48 hours when compared to controls, also leading to overall infarct size reduction.

“We are very excited to have CE Mark for the next-generation PiCSO Impulse System. This was an intense effort by everyone at Miracor and I wish to congratulate the Miracor team, our physician partners and clinical steering committee members for this achievement! The CE Mark is a great milestone and our market access strategies over the next 12-18 months will generate new clinical data and facilitate the commercial roll-out in the second half of 2021.” said Olivier Delporte, CEO.

Miracor is currently recruiting patients in a landmark European randomized controlled trial, PiCSO-AMI-I, to further demonstrate the benefits of PiCSO therapy as compared with conventional PCI for the treatment of anterior STEMI patients.

The development of Miracor’s PiCSO technology is supported by a reimbursable cash advance from the Walloon Region since August 2017. This financial grant covers 55% of the technical and clinical research for the product.

Source: Company Press Release