Mindray BeneHeart C Series enables the first shock to be delivered within eight seconds by adopting the QShock technology

Image: Mindray has introduced new BeneHeart C Series automated external defibrillator. Photo: courtesy of Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Medical devices and solutions provider Mindray has introduced new BeneHeart C Series automated external defibrillator (AED) to enhance resuscitation confidence.

The BeneHeart C Series AED with smart operations and fast shock delivery has been developed to achieve enhanced resuscitation outcomes for sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).

With both fully and semi-automatic versions, the new AED range is marketed in Europe and other selected countries.

BeneHeart C Series AED features ResQNavi technology to better guide users

BeneHeart C Series, which is designed to solve challenges faced by first-time rescuers, features an advanced ResQNavi technology to better guide users across the rescue process with step-by-step animation coaching and voice prompts.

As the defibrillation success rate drops in seconds, Mindray BeneHeart C Series facilitates to deliver the first shock within eight seconds through using QShock technology.

The new AED will help reduce ECG analysis time to five seconds with pre-charging completed simultaneously, helping to properly use each second.

BeneHeart C Series is also said to be one of few products in the market that offers up to 360J energy to meet individual SCA patient requirements.

The new AED has been designed to meet all out-of-hospital transport standards, including helicopters. It can be used in various demanding environments.

Mindray BeneHeart C Series can be linked to the cloud-based AED-Alert 2.0 system via 4G network or Wi-Fi to make the remote management of AED fleet safer and cost-effective.

To avoid manual inspection, the notification of any AED’s status change will be automatically sent to the manager.

Mindray international patient monitoring and defibrillator business director Eason Zhou said: “Sudden cardiac arrest could happen to people of all ages and in any place.

“Having identified the challenges and needs of the AED market, Mindray developed BeneHeart C Series AED to help people perform effective SCA resuscitation more confidently, and our AED-Alert 2.0 lets AED owners manage their fleet of AEDs in a more efficient way.”

