MindMaze, a global leader in brain technology, and Mount Sinai Health System, the largest academic medical system in New York City, today announced an innovative at home tele-neurorehabilitation program for stroke patients, utilizing the FDA-cleared and CE-marked MindMotion GO™. With this first-of-its-kind mobile neurorehabilitation therapy system from MindMaze, patients can continue their recovery at home with virtual support from clinicians at Mount Sinai’s Abilities Research Center (ARC). This initiative expands patient access to MindMotion GO, which has been adopted by the Rehabilitation Innovation team at Mount Sinai since June to provide critical neurorehabilitation across the continuum of care.

With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting all aspects of public health, including limiting patients’ access to important rehabilitation intervention, access to tele-neurorehabilitation has never been more essential. Using MindMaze’s gamified digital therapy program, Mount Sinai patients can seamlessly transition between inpatient to outpatient rehabilitation and continue their recovery at home while still receiving support and care from their physical therapists. Designed to keep acute and chronic stroke patients training for longer periods, MindMotion GO guides a complete range of body parts including the upper and lower limbs, hands, and trunk, to improve motor and task functions.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has set back the recovery and rehabilitation of stroke patients worldwide, underscoring the need for cutting-edge digital neurotherapeutics,” said Tej Tadi, CEO and founder of MindMaze. “MindMotion GO has enabled thousands of stroke patients to recover within the safety of their homes. We are excited to collaborate with Mount Sinai to expand access to the telerehabilitation solutions patients need and rightly deserve.”

Clinicians can create personalized therapy with MindMotion GO’s array of engaging therapeutic games and provide patients with essential real-time audio and visual feedback. Furthermore, therapists can monitor the quality of each patient’s movements through MindMotion GO’s full-body motion capture technology and the accompanying hand dexterity hardware, offering a tactical level of support similar to being physically present with patients.

“At Mount Sinai, we are committed to delivering exceptional medical care and using the latest technology and virtual platforms to meet the needs of our patients. With MindMotion GO, we’ve been able to provide our patients with continued access to top-tier telerehabilitation and support despite constant changes in the traditional hospital and treatment settings,” said Dr. David Putrino, Ph.D., Director of Rehabilitation Innovation for the Mount Sinai Health System. “We look forward to growing this program as we’ve seen our patients enjoy a new level of ownership over their treatment, helping them make great strides in their recovery.”

Source: Company Press Release