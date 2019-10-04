The expansion, expected to be complete in Q2 2020, will add approximately 4,500 square feet of mechanical inspection, 31,000 square feet of warehouse and 6,000 square feet of kitting space

Image: Millstone Medical has announced Massachusetts headquarter expansion. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Millstone Medical Outsourcing.

Millstone Medical Outsourcing has officially broken ground on its new 56,385 square foot facility in Fall River, MA.

The MA headquarter campus will now hold a total of 124,367 square feet of production space, including its existing 15,000 square feet of class 10,000/ISO7-rated cleanroom space for medical device packaging operations.

The expansion, expected to be complete in Q2 2020, will add approximately 4,500 square feet of mechanical inspection, 31,000 square feet of warehouse and 6,000 square feet of kitting space. Millstone anticipates the project generating around 100 jobs while increasing the organization’s production capacity.

“This expansion will help Millstone stay ahead of our growth trajectory for the foreseeable future,” says Tom Williams, General Manager of Millstone MA. “Developing the lot next to our current facility and creating a campus feel for our employees is an important part of our strategy to attract and retain our team members as we continue to invest in the local community.”

Millstone Medical Outsourcing is a leading provider of customized outsourcing solutions to the medical device industry with a client roster of over 50 prominent companies in the orthopedic sector alone. Millstone delivers superior quality service, unparalleled expertise, and guaranteed ROI.

The company offers advanced inspection, sterile and non-sterile packaging, loaner kit processing, and distribution services to device and product manufacturers worldwide. Millstone is privately-held and operates state-of-the-art facilities in Fall River, MA, and Olive Branch, MS.

