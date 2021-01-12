The ProTrap Luma includes a collection vessel with magnifying window and glow stick for enhanced visualization

Micro-Tech Endoscopy reveals new Pro-Trap Luma. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Micro-Tech Endoscopy.)

Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA is excited to kick off the year with its first new product of 2021. The ProTrap Luma Polyp Trap is designed to limit the handling of specimens with touch-less sample retrieval.

The in-line design may also help to mitigate the risk of losing any part of pathology, dropping the specimen, or manipulation of the sample because the collection tray fits inside a standard specimen jar.

The ProTrap Luma consists of a collection vessel with magnifying window for better visualization, specimen collection strainer and glow stick for enhanced visualization in dark rooms. Tray shape and size are specifically designed to allow the clinician to easily swap out each specimen trap in order to retrieve multiple samples, without a loss of suction.

“ProTrap Luma is a potential game-changer in polyp retrieval. Being able to drop the entire tray in the formalin jar instead of picking at each specimen means an easier retrieval process and less risk to staff having to touch the polyp,” explained Micro-Tech USA President Chris Li.

Since 2000, Micro-Tech has been focused on creating top-quality products for endoscopic diagnosis and therapeutic medical devices that allow physicians to provide the highest level of care. By partnering with doctors dedicated to innovation, we are committed to bringing better devices to market, with unprecedented speed, at an economical price, and without the burden of contracts. We do not compromise on quality and do not believe our customers should either.

Micro-Tech Endoscopy has operations in America, Asia, and Europe and leverages this global reach to refine the products we provide to our partners. Our team has a wealth of experience in the field and an in-depth understanding of both product and use cases.

With the health care industry transforming rapidly, we dedicate ourselves to set the pace as a disruptor. At Micro-Tech, we are more than a medical technology company – we are building a community of healthcare innovators and making health care more value-driven.

Source: Company Press Release