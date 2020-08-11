SureClip became popular with Micro-Tech customers due to its ease of use and ergonomic design and the same benefits continue with Lockado

Lockado Hemostasis Clip. (Credit: Micro-Tech Endoscopy/PR Newswire.)

Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA recently announced an expansion of their SureClip portfolio – the Lockado Hemostasis Clip. “Lockado’s improved clamping function means that the clip can apply superior closure and retention force to the opposing tissue, and lock it in place,” explained Chris Li, President of Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA. “Additionally, because we added opposing atraumatic teeth in the arms of the clip, customers will appreciate a more secure grip for reliable tissue management.”

SureClip became popular with Micro-Tech customers due to its ease of use and ergonomic design. These same benefits continue with Lockado. The convenient thumb ring allows for comfortable deployment while the rotation grip provides 360-degrees of controlled rotation. Combined, the Lockado offers physicians accuracy, reliability, and added confidence.

Since 2000, Micro-Tech has been focused on creating top-quality products for endoscopic diagnosis and therapeutic medical devices that allow physicians to provide the highest level of care. By partnering with doctors dedicated to innovation, we are committed to bringing better devices to market, with unprecedented speed, at an economical price, and without the burden of contracts. We do not compromise on quality and do not believe our customers should either.

Micro-Tech Endoscopy has operations in America, Asia, and Europe and leverages this global reach to refine the products we provide to our partners. Our team has a wealth of experience in the field and an in-depth understanding of both product and use cases.

With the health care industry transforming rapidly, we dedicate ourselves to set the pace as a disruptor. At Micro-Tech, we are more than a medical technology company – we are building a community of healthcare innovators and making health care more value-driven.

