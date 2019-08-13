C-RAD offers a specific version of its Catalyst System for use in proton and particle therapy - the Catalyst PT, based on the patented Catalyst technology and software

Mevion Medical Systems and C-RAD announced today the integration between the C-RAD Catalyst PT and the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System. The union of both products supports a seamless workflow with uninterrupted patient surface tracking and monitoring from setup through treatment.

C-RAD offers a specific version of its Catalyst System for use in proton and particle therapy – the Catalyst PT, based on the patented Catalyst technology and software.

Maastro Proton Therapy, equipped with the MEVION 250i Proton Therapy System, and C-RAD announced a strategic agreement in 2018 to install the Catalyst PT at the centre. C-RAD and Mevion co-developed a solution based on both companies’ products that allows a high level of integration to enhance user comfort and patient safety.

Guided by the expertise and requirements of Maastro Proton Therapy, the two industry partners focused on developing the interface required to support a seamless workflow, including automatic patient position correction and monitoring throughout the entire treatment process.

Tina Yu, chief executive officer of Mevion Medical Systems, says: “In keeping with Mevion’s commitment to providing innovative products and services, we are proud to partner with C-RAD to offer the most advanced and fully integrated proton patient positioning platform to our customers.”

The installation of the Catalyst PT at Maastro Proton Therapy was commissioned over the past month and has been released for clinical operation beginning this August. Maastro Proton Therapy will be deploying the Catalyst PT especially for thoracic tumor indications treated on the Mevion system.

Geert Bosmans, managing director of Maastro Proton Therapy says: “To provide our patients with an improved high-quality treatment plan we installed the C-RAD surface tracking system in our center. We will use it to accurately position and continuously monitor our patients during treatment for increased high precision radiation therapy.”

The Catalyst PT system is now available to current and future Mevion customers.

“Accurate patient positioning before and monitoring during treatment is crucial in high precision radiation therapy. This development is driving the interest for our leading surface tracking solutions,” says Tim Thurn, CEO and President of C-RAD AB. “User experience and workflow optimization is becoming increasingly important for our customers. C-RAD’s objective has always been to define the benchmark in usability and workflow integration. With this project, C-RAD and Mevion stepped up to mark the new standard.”

