SonarMed is a FDA-cleared airway monitoring system that continuously checks for endotracheal tube obstruction and position for neonates

SonarMed airway monitoring system. (Credit: Medtronic)

Medical technology firm Medtronic has announced the commercial launch of a new paediatric monitor called SonarMed airway monitoring system in the US.

Utilising acoustic technology, SonarMed checks for endotracheal tube (ETT) obstruction and verify position in real-time for neonates. It will help provide crucial information for clinicians to make informed decisions regarding the smallest patients.

According to the company, around 415,000 neonates and infants need invasive mechanical ventilation per year across the globe and are intubated for greater than 24 hours.

By delivering timely notifications and specific measurements, the FDA-cleared SonarMed airway monitoring system facilitates coordinated response to address potentially critical events such as ETT movement and migration.

Medtronic medical surgical portfolio’s respiratory interventions business president Ariel MacTavish said: “Clinicians face unique challenges in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) daily, ranging from managing oxygenation within extremely tight ranges, to keeping family members informed and comforted.

“With our innovative technology, this fragile patient group is continuously monitored with a real-time and accurate device that may help improve a clinician’s ability to manage the airway and enhance outcomes for our smallest, most vulnerable critical care patients.”

The SonarMed airway monitoring system consists of a bedside monitor and single-use sensor.

The system’s sensor is designed for use with any brand of standard ETT in sizes ranging from neonatal to paediatric populations (2.5 mm–6.0mm ID). By replacing the 15-mm connector within the ventilator circuit, it allows noninvasive fixation to the proximal end of the ETT.

In addition, SonarMed integrates an easy-to-read colour screen, which displays any change in ETT status.

In December last year, Medtronic acquired SonarMed that has expertise in the development of solutions to enhance patient safety and enhance healthcare costs.