The GI Genius module is the first system across the world using AI to detect colorectal polyps

Image: Medtronic has introduced the world’s first AI system for colonoscopy. Photo: courtesy of Medtronic.

Irish medical technology firm Medtronic has introduced the first artificial intelligence (AI) system for colonoscopy.

The GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module is claimed to be the world’s first system that uses AI for the detection of colorectal polyps. Medtronic’s new AI system enables physicians to better treat colorectal cancer.

GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module for physicians to fight against colorectal cancer

Using advanced AI, the GI Genius module will help better show the presence of pre-cancerous lesions with a visual marker in real-time, serving as a promising second observer.

According to the company, the studies demonstrated that having a second observer can increase polyp detection rates. Colorectal cancer (CRC) is said to be the third most common form of cancer across the globe with 1.8 million new cases per annum.

Medtronic has signed a worldwide distribution agreement with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals to commercialise the new AI system.

Under the deal, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals will exclusively manufacture artificial intelligent software and device.

The GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module, which secured CE mark approval, is available in select European markets. The new AI system is not available in the US, as it does not have FDA clearance.

Medtronic minimally invasive therapies group’s gastrointestinal and hepatology business general manager and vice president Giovanni Di Napoli said: “Medtronic is focused on preventing colorectal cancer by early detection of pre-cancerous polyps with AI-assisted technologies.

“The GI Genius module automatically detects polyps, including small flat polyps that may go undetected thus increasing accuracy and reducing the risk of interval cancers which can occur between colonoscopies.”

In September this year, Medtronic secured CE mark approval for its Envision Pro Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system, a fully disposable, zero calibration professional CGM system.

The CGM system, available in two forms, real-time CGM and professional blinded CGM, measures glucose levels every five minutes using a tiny sensor inserted beneath the skin, typically in the abdomen or upper arm.